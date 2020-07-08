Woman, 49, allegedly attacked by ex-boyfriend in McCully

A 48-year-old, former boyfriend allegedly illegally entered the vehicle of a 49-year-old woman in the McCully area early Tuesday morning and assaulted and choked her.

The woman had a protective order against the suspect when he allegedly attacked her at 1:40 a.m. then fled on foot.

Police arrested him at 3:02 a.m. for investigation of several charges, including breaking into a vehicle, felony abuse and violating a protective order.