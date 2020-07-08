Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Now’s the time to register to vote Today Updated 7:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thursday is a deadline, of sorts. Technically voters can register on the same day they cast a vote at a “voter service center.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thursday is a deadline, of sorts. Technically voters can register on the same day they cast a vote at a “voter service center.” But please note: These are not regular polling places. Oahu and the Big Island have two each, with one on each of the other islands. So for those who want convenience, register online by Thursday: elections.hawaii.gov. And it would be smart to mail in those ballots when they start arriving after July 21. Waiting until the last minute will be extra messy this year. Tax filing deadline looms For those who might’ve forgotten: 2019 federal taxes are due a week from now. The nation, especially procrastinators, got a welcome extension from the traditional April 15 deadline due to the pandemic shutdown — but come July 15, the IRS piper needs to be paid. The IRS also is reminding U.S. military filers that special tax breaks and helpful resources are available as the deadline approaches. Most military bases offer free tax preparation and filing assistance, for example. For more information, see irs.gov/newsroom/tax-information-for-members-of-the-us-armed-forces. Previous Story Off the News: COVID-19 adjustments at UH