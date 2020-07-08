comscore Off the News: Now’s the time to register to vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Now’s the time to register to vote

  • Today
  • Updated 7:29 p.m.

Thursday is a deadline, of sorts. Technically voters can register on the same day they cast a vote at a “voter service center.” Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: COVID-19 adjustments at UH

Scroll Up