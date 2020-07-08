Quickbites: Goma Tei debuts breakfast souffles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Goma Tei has branched out into breakfasts of light and airy souffle pancakes and souffle cheese eggs, plus crisp waffles. Read more

Goma Tei’s owners spent their lockdown downtime experimenting, and have branched out into breakfasts of light and airy souffle pancakes and souffle cheese eggs, plus crisp waffles. It’s a surprise move for the ramen specialists.

The new menu debuted over the Fourth of July weekend and is currently available only at the Kahala Mall location.

Pancakes ($11.95-$14.95) come with toppings of strawberry or lilikoi sauces, azuki beans sweetened with agave syrup, or maple syrup-coated bacon.

The souffle eggs, rather than being savory, come across more like a dessert cheesecake because of the sugar used to create the meringue that gives them their texture. So if you prefer savory eggs, stick to one of the more traditional two-egg breakfasts.

Made with a proprietary flour, the waffles are nice and crisp, and popcorn chicken ($13.95) on top is a plus.

———

Nadine Kam, special to the Star-Advertiser

———

Local jerky heads to mainland

A line of locally made beef jerky is going national.

De.HI, known for its wafer-thin, crispy versions of beef and pork jerky, has rebranded as Hawaii Jerky Shop and is set for distribution in nearly 2,500 Rite Aid stores in 19 states across the U.S.

“We hope that our mainland clientele will enjoy a taste of Hawaii even though they may not be able to travel here right now,” CEO Jason Miyamoto said in a statement.

Flavors include Chiyaki (chipotle-teriyaki), pepper, garlic, spicy, kalua pig, and Korean barbecue.

Hawaii Jerky Shop items are sold at more than 200 locations statewide. The company, which started in 2016, has a new website, CrispyJerkyHawaii.com.

Wearable food favorites

If you’re a fan of Aloha Beer, Hawaiian Host, Leonard’s Bakery or Waiola Shave Ice, you can show it via your wardrobe starting Friday.

Uniqlo Hawaii is unveiling a T-shirt collection at its Ala Moana store featuring those local food and beverage brands, plus Hawaiian Airlines.

The line, called the Brands Hawaiian Loco UT Collection, has styles for men, women and children. There are tote bags, too. Adult shirts are $14.90 each, children’s go for $9.90 and the bags cost $19.90.

The items will be available only in Hawaii until July 20, and then also in many of Uniqlo’s 2,000 stores in 22 worldwide markets.

———

Star-Advertiser staff