comscore Quickbites: Goma Tei debuts breakfast souffles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quickbites

Quickbites: Goma Tei debuts breakfast souffles

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY UNIQLO HAWAII T-shirts honoring island institutions such as Waiola Shave Ice are part of a Uniqlo 2020 line.

    COURTESY UNIQLO HAWAII

    T-shirts honoring island institutions such as Waiola Shave Ice are part of a Uniqlo 2020 line.

  • NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Souffle pancakes are new on the menu at Goma Tei’s Kahala Mall location.

    NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Souffle pancakes are new on the menu at Goma Tei’s Kahala Mall location.

Goma Tei has branched out into breakfasts of light and airy souffle pancakes and souffle cheese eggs, plus crisp waffles. Read more

Previous Story
Foodland Farms Kapolei to open July 15

Scroll Up