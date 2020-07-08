Police searching for suspect in stabbing of 17-year-old girl at Kahala Beach

Police are searching for a male suspect in the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at Kahala Beach at 1:45 pm today.
The suspect is describe as being in his 30s, about 6 feet, 200 pounds and with brown curly hair. The man was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and was last seen fleeing on foot, police said.
Paramedics treated the girl with cuts across her upper body and to her hands. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call 911, police said, adding that he should not be approached.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.