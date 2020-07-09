Big Island police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Hawaii island police are looking for Dean Aaron Hess, who is considered armed and dangerous and suspected of being involved in “several” unrelated criminal cases.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding Hess, 27, of Puna, but warned that he could be armed.

Hess is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant, as well as for questioning in “several unrelated criminal investigations.”

Hess is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

He is known to frequent the Fern Forrest subdivision in Puna and downtown Hilo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.