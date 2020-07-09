Hawaiian Mission Houses will offer tours again starting Tuesday

Another Honolulu cultural institution is reopening: Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives will welcome visitors by reservation only starting Tuesday, with free admission for kamaaina in the first month.

Located in the Historic Capitol District, Hawaiian Mission Houses is the leading authority on Protestant missionary history in Hawaii and includes the two oldest documented Western-style houses in the islands, which were built and used by the missionaries in the early 19th century. It also hosts the largest collection of Hawaiian language-books in the world.

Programs include Historic House Tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, with a third tour at 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Tours are limited to five people and may be booked as a combined group or as a private group limited to visitors from the same household.

Family groups of more than five people may call 447-3910 about tour possibilities.

Hawaiian Mission Houses also is offering its three new Perspectives Tours, including the Native Hawaiian Perspective Tour which can be given in the Hawaiian language. The tours are offered once a week, each of these tours will be given virtually.

Reservations for both programs are required at least 24 hours in advance.

The gift shop will be open for walk-in shopping from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, and until 3 p.m. Saturdays. Online order pickups will be available during these times.

The Library Reading Room will be open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Appointments may be booked by emailing Kelsey Karsin at kkarsin@missionhouses.org.

In addition, a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities is allowing Hawaiian Mission Houses to provide virtual school tours now and for the upcoming school year. Contact Yvonne Manipon at ymanipon@missionhouses.org for more information.

No matter the purpose in visiting the historic site, all guests must wear a cloth face covering at all times and observe a 6-foot distance from others. Use of hand sanitizer will be required before entering any interior space. Tour ticket holders will undergo a temperature scan beforehand.

Hawaiian Mission Houses is discouraging visits by anyone with recent out-of-state travel or contact with someone infected with COVID-19, or if feeling ill or experiencing symptoms.

For reservations, store orders and other information, visit missionhouses.org.