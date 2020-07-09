Editorial: Get public input on solar projects

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even in this chaotic time of COVID-19, it’s important to stay attentive to public projects that aim to shift our lifestyles toward a collective goal. Read more

A dozen solar farms are now being proposed — at project sites that include Waianae, Kalaeloa, Ewa Beach and Kunia on Oahu, as well as Waikoloa on Hawaii island and Kihei on Maui. All should draw interest and intense scrutiny as they undergo public hearings.

The projects over 3,000-plus acres would use photovoltaic panels, most with battery storage, to generate enough energy to power about 200,000 homes across three islands. That would take Hawaii far toward its goal of 100% renewable energy by the year 2045.

But the green dream can get mired by reality. Flat photovoltaic panels have been less controversial here than tall wind turbines — still, Hawaii has seen that community buy-in on energy projects can be more difficult than expected. Recent windfarm projects have encountered resistance: Na Pua Makani in Kahuku was erected over dramatic protests and ongoing legal action, while Palehua Wind in Waianae was scuttled after four years of planning amid mounting opposition.

On July 1, Hawaiian Electric noted that community involvement is key to the success of these projects when it unveiled the 12 proposals, the latest among 29 grid-scale renewable energy projects planned or under construction representing $3.5 billion to $4 billion in investments.

“If there are questions or concerns, the developers can address them early and stay on the path to completion, which will benefit everyone in the community,” said Jim Alberts, a Hawaiian Electric senior vice president.

The projects would reduce Hawaii’s dependence on imported fuels for energy, create jobs, use goods and services from local businesses, provide lease payments to landowners and government agencies, and generate tax revenue, stated Hawaiian Electric.

Blue Planet executive director Jeff Mikulina sees this investment in renewable energy as “a bright spot in Hawaii’s economic recovery.” It certainly is compelling, given Hawaii’s cratered economy that has seen nearly a quarter-million people thrown into unemployment, statewide tourism nearly gone from its 10-million- visitors record, and the state budget facing a $2.3 billion shortfall over the next biennium due to plunging tax revenues.

Given the dire economic context, these projects would seem to have a running start. Still, just as it should be during non-COVID times, robust public engagement must occur to air concerns and attempt mitigations while viable. Each project — two on Hawaii island, three on Maui and seven on Oahu — has a docket before the state Public Utilities Commission, giving communities prime opportunities to weigh in. Some digital community meetings already have been held, but upcoming ones include:

>> Kupehau Solar (Kunia) — 60 megawatts by 174 Power Global, 5:30 p.m. Friday (see kupehausolar.com).

>> Mountain View Solar (Waianae) — 7 megawatts by AES Distributed Energy, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (808ne.ws/31xxtcF).

>> Mahi Solar (Kunia) — 120 megawatts by Longroad Energy, 6 p.m. Wednesday (longroadenergy.com/mahi).

>> Mehana Solar (Kalaeloa) — 6.6 megawatts by Onyx Development Group, 6 p.m. Wednesday (mehanasolar.com).

Combined with other projects underway and rooftop solar, these solar farms would push Hawaii’s renewable energy use to over 50% by 2025, at prices that are half the cost of fossil fuel-based electricity, Mikulina noted. “Renewable energy was once expensive and unreliable; today it’s the cheapest new power available and can run the islands around the clock with battery storage.”

Ultimately, there will be trade-offs. Successful projects will bring favorable costs to consumers and fit mindfully into their communities, even as they deliver long-term environmental benefits for Hawaii’s green- energy future.