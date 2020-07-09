PHOTO: Watery Rescue

WATERY RESCUE: Members of the Japan Self Defense Force transport stranded residents out of a fl ooded street in Omuta, Fukuoka prefecture, in southern Japan on the island of Kyushu. As of Wednesday, 58 people have died amid five days of torrential rain that caused major flooding and mudslides.
