Maui brush fire is 100% contained after scorching 4.3K acres

A brush fire that started Tuesday and scorched 4,300 acres in Haliimaile, Maui, has been contained, the Maui Fire Department announced this afternoon.

MFD Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said that it is unlikely that the cause of the blaze will be determined.

The brush fire was first reported late Tuesday night in Haliimaile, and was reported 100% contained as of 1 p.m. today.

Two engine companies and two tankers remained at the scene today to continue mopping up.

The fire began Tuesday in Kailua Gulch near a gun range.

Winds at 20 mph with higher gusts helped spread the fire.

Haliimaile Road and Haleakala Highway from Hana Highway to Makani Road were closed in both directions.

The HC&D quarry and Central Maui Landfill were also evacuated.