comscore Maui brush fire is 100% contained after scorching 4.3K acres | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maui brush fire is 100% contained after scorching 4.3K acres

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:10 pm
  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM The fire started late Tuesday in Kailua Gulch near the gun range.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The fire started late Tuesday in Kailua Gulch near the gun range.

A brush fire that started Tuesday and scorched 4,300 acres in Haliimaile, Maui, has been contained, the Maui Fire Department announced this afternoon.

MFD Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said that it is unlikely that the cause of the blaze will be determined.

The brush fire was first reported late Tuesday night in Haliimaile, and was reported 100% contained as of 1 p.m. today.

Two engine companies and two tankers remained at the scene today to continue mopping up.

The fire began Tuesday in Kailua Gulch near a gun range.

Winds at 20 mph with higher gusts helped spread the fire.

Haliimaile Road and Haleakala Highway from Hana Highway to Makani Road were closed in both directions.

The HC&D quarry and Central Maui Landfill were also evacuated.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence
Next Story
Tropical Storm Fay weakens after New Jersey landfall
Looking Back

Scroll Up