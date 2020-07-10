Sunny, breezy weekend ahead with growing surf along east shores

Breezy trades are expected to continue through the weekend in the isles, as well as the first half of next week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service expects wind speeds to increase today to 15 to 25 mph across most of isles, thanks to a strong surface high to the north. Scattered showers are also expected mostly on the windward sides of Oahu and Maui.

Today’s forecast is sunny and breezy, with isolated afternoon showers and highs from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with lows from 69 to 74 degrees. East winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected today and tonight.

No significant swells are expected on any shores this weekend.

A mix of background south and southeast swells will continue to produce small surf along south shores, which are expected at 2 to 4 feet, with occasional higher sets through Saturday.

The biggest bump is for surf along east shores, at 4 to 6 feet through Saturday, due to trades.

Surf along west shores will be 1 to 3 feet, and 7 feet or less along north shores through Saturday.

Forecasters said a breezy tradewind pattern should continue into early next week, but warn that some day-to-day weather changes are expected due to several “low level troughs” as they make their way from east to west across the state.

A small craft advisory has been issued for the Kaiwi Channel and windward Maui County waters through 6 p.m. Saturday.