Off the News: Return to the Arizona Memorial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Return to the Arizona Memorial

  • Today
  • Updated 7:13 p.m.

The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center has been pretty quiet since it reopened on June 19, so it’s heartening to see that the National Park Service has resumed trips to one of its most significant and popular sites — the USS Arizona Memorial, above the sunken battleship and grave. Read more

Off the News: Rank shows Hawaii tough on virus

