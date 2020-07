Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finance Factors, the locally owned depository financial services loan company, has announced several promotions:

>> Bob Souza was promoted from AVP and data services manager to vice president and information systems manager. He has been with the company for 30 years. He started as a programmer analyst and was promoted to systems administrator, data center manager and AVP and data services manager. Prior to joining Finance Factors, he was a programmer analyst at COMPUTAB.

>> Leila Tokita has been promoted from AVP and treasury operations manager to vice president and treasury operations manager. Tokita joined Finance Factors’ family of companies in 1990, when she started as an actuarial analyst with Grand Pacific Life. She later transferred to Finance Factors and worked her way up from senior financial analyst to asset/liability analyst, senior asset/liability analyst and AVP and treasury operations manager.

