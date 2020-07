Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city’s decision to start charging a $3 fee on its new kiosks is counterproductive. It penalizes residents who reduce the demand at the counter. In addition, the city is charging a 2.5% fee if a credit or debit card is used.

Why have that kind of service if the city places deterrents on it?

Stop nickel and diming residents. It’s pilau.

Jeff Kino

Kaneohe

Work together to build a better future for all

We are fortunate to be dealing with this pandemic while living in the best climate and most beautiful place on Earth. This quiet time has given us the opportunity to widen our ability to listen to others. Yes, it is disturbing to watch unpeaceful protests drown out the peaceful protests, because the real message is clear: Change is needed to make living fair for all.

My hope is we learn to talk after we listen, and we take action together to fix the wrongs and to strengthen our ability to achieve a better way. Government has proven it doesn’t have the answers. It is time for the people to lead.

Tom Ocasek

Hawaii Kai

Hawaii a good place to test coronavirus vaccine

Hawaii would be the perfect place to facilitate the testing and introduction of the coronavirus vaccine:

>> Hawaii has been recognized as a leader in minimizing the impact of the virus.

>> Each Hawaiian island could be used as a test model or contained area for the vaccine.

>> The University of Hawaii’s medical science facilities are on Oahu and provide an excellent locale for safely conducting follow-up research.

>> Hawaii needs much economic diversification to minimize its dependence on tourism. Vaccine production could be started here to help diversify the walloped island economy.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

July 4 explosions show lack of mutual respect

For more than three hours and later sporadically on July 4, my neighborhood in Mililani was besieged by a barrage of loud booms that shook the house and terrorized the dog. I put in a report to the police and the operator told me this was happening islandwide. No news about this in the morning paper, but it really ruined my Fourth and the next day the dog was absolutely exhausted and did not even want to eat.

I guess this is like wearing masks — mutual respect, and obviously mutual respect has gone out of the window and up in smoke this Fourth of July.

Marilyn Lee

Mililani

