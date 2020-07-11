Honolulu Museum of Art receives $25K grant for ‘Artists of Hawai‘i’ exhibition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Museum of Art, which plans to reopen its doors to the public Thursday, has received a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the production of works for next year’s “Artists of Hawai‘i” exhibition.

The “Artists of Hawai‘i” exhibition was postponed due to pandemic, and is now scheduled to open in fall 2021.

The Art Works grant is part of $84 million recently approved by NEA Chairman Mary Anne Carter as part of its second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020.

“These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations’ agility in the face of a national health crisis,” said Carter in a news release. “We celebrate organizations like the Honolulu Museum of Art for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times.”

The grant to HoMA will also support projects including a yearlong presentation of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian and Hawaii-based films, and speaking engagements involving key community partnerships.

It will also support the production of at least eight digital and new media works developed for the “Artists of Hawai‘i exhibition,” along with curatorial exhibition planning and program development encouraging interaction, reflection and community-building.

“This grant will directly support local artists, which is especially crucial during these uncertain times,” said Taylour Chang, curator of film and performance at HoMA, in a statement. “It’s really exciting that the National Endowment for the Arts is supporting our efforts to highlight Hawaii artists creating bold, urgent work across film, digital media, and new media.”

Fourteen grants were awarded to Hawaii organizations after applications submitted last summer.