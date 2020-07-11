comscore Honolulu Museum of Art receives $25K grant for ‘Artists of Hawai‘i’ exhibition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Museum of Art receives $25K grant for ‘Artists of Hawai‘i’ exhibition

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

The Honolulu Museum of Art, which plans to reopen its doors to the public Thursday, has received a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the production of works for next year’s “Artists of Hawai‘i” exhibition. Read more

