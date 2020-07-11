comscore Rejection of Big Island biomass plant could cost 209 jobs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rejection of Big Island biomass plant could cost 209 jobs

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY PLANT Hu Honua, which now does business as Honua Ola Bioenergy, says the plant would produce 21.5 megawatts of power.

    Hu Honua, which now does business as Honua Ola Bioenergy, says the plant would produce 21.5 megawatts of power.

Hu Honua Bioenergy said the state Public Utility Commission’s decision Thursday to reject an amended power purchase agreement for a biomass project on the Big Island will result in imminent layoffs of 64 current Hu Honua employees and contractors and the loss of an additional 145 positions to be filled. Read more

