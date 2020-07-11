Waianae’s Max Holloway loses title fight via split decision at UFC 251

Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski edged Waianae’s Max Holloway via split decision today to retain his title in the co-main event of UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The judges’ scores were 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 in favor of Volkanovski.

UFC 251 began well before dawn Sunday morning to meet the time demands of the lucrative North American pay-per-view audience. The sun rose behind the temporary air-conditioned arena as the card progressed.

Holloway was trying to regain the UFC featherweight belt he lost to Volkanovski by unanimous decision in December.

The rematch was scheduled for April in Volkanovski’s native Australia but was moved to Fight Island when the pandemic hit.

In an early match involving another Hawaii fighter, Kailua’s Martin Day suffered a third-round knock at the hands of Davey Grant. Day knocked down Grant in the first round with a right. But Grant caught Day flush with a left and Grant was out immediately.

After the right, Grant said Day broke his jaw in the first round.