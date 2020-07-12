Hawaii sees 2,296 airline passenger arrivals

Some 2,296 airline passengers arrived in Hawaii on Saturday, including 635 returning residents and 600 tourists.

Most of the passengers — 1,964 — arrived on Oahu, according to data collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

During the same time last year, about 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

Following returning residents and tourists, the largest number of Saturday’s arrivals included 265 air crew, 245 who were in “transit,” 242 military, 164 who planned to relocate to Hawaii, and 145 who were exempt from self-quarantine, according to the DOT data.