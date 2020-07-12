comscore Honolulu City Council OKs $3.8M settlement of sewage plant contract dispute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council OKs $3.8M settlement of sewage plant contract dispute

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council last week unanimously approved a $3.8 million payment to settle a lawsuit filed by a contractor tasked with making improvements at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics: June 26 to July 9, 2020

Scroll Up