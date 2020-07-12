Las Vegas Advisor: Virus spike spurs Nevada to extend Phase 2 protocols

Nevada has extended its Phase 2 period through the end of July after the state experienced a spike in positive virus tests. It doesn’t change much aside from extending already in-place rules on safety protocols and restrictions on most live entertainment. For example, shows that were listing July openings have moved their dates back to August. Similarly, the opening of movie theaters has been moved back, with most casino-­located cinemas now scheduled to reopen on or around July 24.

Masks up!: Mask-wearing rules have been tightened again. Most casinos now require that you wear masks at the bars even while drinking. You’re expected to lower your mask to drink, then replace it. A card being handed out at the D stipulates, “If you’re enjoying a beverage, sip, swig, guzzle, replace your mask … repeat.” And if you walk onto a casino floor maskless, expect to be flagged by security, quickly.

Casino delayed: It’s been announced that Fiesta Henderson won’t reopen until June 2021 at the earliest. It joins Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station as Station resorts with their openings on definite hold, along with the Palms which remains closed without any clarification of plans.

More poker: The poker rooms at Aria and MGM Grand have reopened, bringing the total of open rooms in Las Vegas to 10. The poker rooms at Red Rock Resort, Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 5.

Question: How rigid is the enforcement of the mask and distancing rules in the casinos?

Answer: According to a recent report, state regulators conducted almost 7,500 inspections of Nevada’s approximately 2,500 gaming licensees (includes bars, supermarkets, convenience stores and other businesses with slot machines), or about three per establishment during the first month after reopening. With safety concerns still a priority, it doesn’t appear that the current level of oversight will subside anytime soon.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.