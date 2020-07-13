2 men arrested in Kailua store burglary

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with an early morning break-in at a retail store in Kailua.

Police said the suspects, ages 19 and 48, broke into the business at about 1:30 a.m. today where they took money and unspecified property.

Police located one of the suspects inside the store and the other suspect a short distance away.

Both were arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.