Column: Whitetip sharks need protection from commercial fishing

  • By Mike Nakachi
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • Mike Nakachi is a Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner who lives in Kailua-Kona.

The relationship between humans and the natural world is reciprocal, particularly in Native Hawaiian culture. For me, the mano (shark) is my family ‘aumakua, giving spiritual protection and guidance. Reciprocally, my family traditionally served as kahu mano (shark protectors) tasked with protecting this sacred animal from unnecessary killing. Read more

