2 men arrested in Kailua store burglary

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with an early morning break-in at a retail store in Kailua.
Police said the suspects, ages 19 and 48, broke into the business at about 1:30 a.m. today where they took money and unspecified property.
Police located one of the suspects inside the store and the other suspect a short distance away.
Both were arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
