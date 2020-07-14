Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in Kahala Beach stabbing

Prosecutors charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with Wednesday’s stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at Kahala Beach.

Erik B. Willis was charged Monday with second-degree attempted murder.

He was released from custody after posting $200,000 bail and is set to appear at his arraignment at Honolulu District Court Thursday.

The stabbing occurred on the makai side of 4663 Kahala Avenue at about 1:45 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim for cuts to her upper body and hands. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said the stabbing suspect fled the scene.

Officers located the alleged assailant later identified as Willis and arrested him in Niu Valley Saturday night.