Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in Kahala Beach stabbing

Prosecutors charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with Wednesday’s stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at Kahala Beach.
Erik B. Willis was charged Monday with second-degree attempted murder.
He was released from custody after posting $200,000 bail and is set to appear at his arraignment at Honolulu District Court Thursday.
The stabbing occurred on the makai side of 4663 Kahala Avenue at about 1:45 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim for cuts to her upper body and hands. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said the stabbing suspect fled the scene.
Officers located the alleged assailant later identified as Willis and arrested him in Niu Valley Saturday night.
