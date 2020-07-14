Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Some reprieve from Rapid Ohia Death Today Updated 7:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Bringing much-needed hope for restoration of forest lands ransacked by Rapid Ohia Death: findings that ohia seedlings can survive for at least a year in afflicted forests without contracting the fungal disease, when protected from wild pigs and goats and invasive plants. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Bringing much-needed hope for restoration of forest lands ransacked by Rapid Ohia Death: findings that ohia seedlings can survive for at least a year in afflicted forests without contracting the fungal disease, when protected from wild pigs and goats and invasive plants. The results of a study, published recently in the science journal Restoration Ecology, also indicate that seedlings are not infected through soil. It’s encouraging to know that although the nearby presence of the disease, which has killed more than 1 million trees in the islands, might be a threat, it’s less than a certain death sentence. Party play in nonpartisan mayor’s race At most, only two of the dozen prospects for Honolulu mayor will make it through to the runoff election. So candidates naturally try to distinguish themselves. Keith Amemiya is pitching himself in advertisements as a Democrat — not unusual, until you consider that mayoral contests are nonpartisan, as are races for the City Council. It will be interesting to see whether that works for him, or if voters know the D’s from the R’s already — or if they’d rather take a break from partisan politics. Previous Story Off the News: Young Brothers seeks more help