Off the News: Some reprieve from Rapid Ohia Death

Bringing much-needed hope for restoration of forest lands ransacked by Rapid Ohia Death: findings that ohia seedlings can survive for at least a year in afflicted forests without contracting the fungal disease, when protected from wild pigs and goats and invasive plants.

The results of a study, published recently in the science journal Restoration Ecology, also indicate that seedlings are not infected through soil. It’s encouraging to know that although the nearby presence of the disease, which has killed more than 1 million trees in the islands, might be a threat, it’s less than a certain death sentence.

Party play in nonpartisan mayor’s race

At most, only two of the dozen prospects for Honolulu mayor will make it through to the runoff election. So candidates naturally try to distinguish themselves.

Keith Amemiya is pitching himself in advertisements as a Democrat — not unusual, until you consider that mayoral contests are nonpartisan, as are races for the City Council. It will be interesting to see whether that works for him, or if voters know the D’s from the R’s already — or if they’d rather take a break from partisan politics.