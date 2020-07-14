comscore Off the News: Some reprieve from Rapid Ohia Death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Some reprieve from Rapid Ohia Death

  Today
  • Updated 7:05 p.m.

Bringing much-needed hope for restoration of forest lands ransacked by Rapid Ohia Death: findings that ohia seedlings can survive for at least a year in afflicted forests without contracting the fungal disease, when protected from wild pigs and goats and invasive plants. Read more

Off the News: Young Brothers seeks more help

