Back in the Day: Takoyaki a treat of many textures
- By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 6:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO BY CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Takoyaki, or fried octopus balls, are a favorite party food in Japan.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Louis Wai’s takoyaki.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree