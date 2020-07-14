comscore City posts warnings at Diamond Head oceanfront path | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City posts warnings at Diamond Head oceanfront path

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The city has erected signs that warn of the danger of high surf breaking across the edge of the path that joins Leahi and Makalei beach parks.

    The city has erected signs that warn of the danger of high surf breaking across the edge of the path that joins Leahi and Makalei beach parks.

The saga of the public access to transit the shoreline on the walkway topping the Diamond Head sea wall seems to have reached closure, at least for now. Read more

