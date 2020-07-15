comscore VIDEO: Real estate broker Choon James joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Real estate broker Choon James joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies / Special to the Star-Advertiser
  STAR-ADVERTISER Choon James, middle, spoke while surrounded by supporters during a press conference, Jan. 13, at Honolulu Hale. Real estate broker Choon James joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii, and took viewer questions.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates. Here is the lineup:

July 6 – Colleen Hanabusa

July 8 – Mufi Hannemann

July 13 – Rick Blangiardi

July 15 – Choon James

July 20 – Keith Amemiya

July 22 – Kym Pine

