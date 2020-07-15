Thomas Buning named Chaminade athletic director

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thomas Buning has been selected as Chaminade University’s new athletic director, the school announced on Tuesday. Read more

Thomas Buning has been selected as Chaminade University’s new athletic director, the school announced on Tuesday.

Buning succeeds Bill Villa, who retired in June after 12 years of service, as the school’s 10th athletics director since it established its intercollegiate program in 1976. He will oversee an athletics department comprising 10 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s programs and 140 student-athletes.

Buning, a graduate of the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., previously served as senior associate director of athletics at Southern Methodist and as director of athletics at the University of North Dakota from 2005 to ’07. Before his time at UND, he served as the deputy athletics director and chief of staff at Army.

Buning competed as a member of the Army swim team in his college days. He is a highly decorated officer who served in several combat tours including Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.