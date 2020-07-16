Hawaii sees 19 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 1,311

Hawaii health officials counted 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,311.

Today’s new cases include 16 on Oahu and three that are pending identification of residency, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally.

As of today, 314 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 975 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” about 74% of those infected. Twenty-four new release cases — 23 on Oahu and one on the Big Island — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Hawaii’s coronavirus-related death toll remains at 22. Fifteen of the deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died in Arizona. The three latest deaths, including the Arizona case, were announced Monday by state officials.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,002 on Oahu, 135 in Maui County, 107 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 21 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 138 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 31 people remained hospitalized for COVID-19, Health Department officials said Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said of those hospitalized patients, three are in intensive care units and two are on ventilators.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 136 hospitalizations within the state, 106 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 717 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 120 patients released. Hawaii island has 10 active infections, while Kauai County has one.

Of the 101,204 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,817 new test results in today’s tally.

