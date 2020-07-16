Police search for suspect in gunpoint robbery of Uber driver in Waikiki

An investigation is underway involving a 21-year-old Uber driver who was robbed at gunpoint in Waikiki, police said.
The alleged robbery occurred at about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver picked up a man in Waikiki who then allegedly pointed a firearm at the driver and demanded his property.
The suspect then ordered the victim to drive around.
Police said the victim drove out of Waikiki and eventually stopped at a gas station in the Keeaumoku area.
The perpetrator exited the vehicle and fled into a waiting vehicle with the driver’s undisclosed personal property.
No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
