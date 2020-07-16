Retired Hilo detective turns himself in for intimidating a witness

A retired police detective from Hilo has been arrested and charged for intimidating, threatening and retaliating against a witness.
Brian Miller, 56, turned himself in at the East Hawaii Detention Facility, where he was arrested and charged in suspicion of intimidating a witness, tampering with a witness, retaliating against a witness, second-degree terroristic threatening and harassment, according to a court indictment.
Miller was released after he posted a $50,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at the Kona Circuit Court.
