PHOTO: Safety-first cheering

SAFETY-FIRST CHEERING: Yomiuri Giants fans cheer their team at Hotto Motto Field Kobe on June 11, 2020, the first time fans have been allowed this season. Fans had their temperature checked and were asked to use disinfectants for their hands at the entrance. The number of spectators was capped at 5,000 and fans generally sat with the seat empty in front of and behind them, and at least three seats empty on either side. There were no vendors and foul balls hit into the seats were collected by stadium staff. Cheering has changed, with singing, high fives and waving of towels forbidden. Instead, fans clapped and held up towels in front of them like banners to encourage the players.
