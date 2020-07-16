‘Iolani football coach tests positive for coronavirus

An ‘Iolani football coach has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the school.

‘Iolani said in a press release late this afternoon that it was a part-time coach.

Student-athletes returned to campus recently for scheduled conditioning which has been suspended for 14 days, according to the release. The school is advising those involved to self-isolate during that time and they will not be allowed to return to campus until cleared to do so.

Arrangements are being made for everyone involved in the workouts to be tested for coronavirus.

The prep football season normally begins in early August, but has been pushed back at least a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. An official schedule has yet to be released.

‘Iolani also said its outdoor training sessions require students and coaches to wear personal protective equipment. Student-athletes are kept in small groups while practicing social distancing.