Ewa Beach man injured after falling off truck in Kalihi

A 55-year-old Ewa Beach man was injured this morning when he fell off a commercial truck in Kalihi.
Police said the incident occurred at about 7:50 a.m.
The man was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, but he was later upgraded to serious condition.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.