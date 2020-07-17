Hawaii records 1 new death, 23 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 1,334

Hawaii health officials today reported a new death, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 23. Officials did not yet reveal details regarding the individual who died.

Officials counted 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,334.

The new cases, which also include three from Thursday that were pending identification of residency, include 23 on Oahu, two on Hawaii island and one resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally.

As of today, 317 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 994 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 74% of those infected. Nineteen new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Fifteen of the deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died in Arizona. The three latest deaths, including the Arizona case, were announced Monday by state officials.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,025 on Oahu, 135 in Maui County, 109 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 139 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 137 hospitalizations within the state, 107 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 735 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 120 patients released. Hawaii island has 10 active infections, while Kauai County has one.

Of the 102,995 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.3% have been positive.

