comscore Kamehameha Highway reopens near Waimea Bay after crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kamehameha Highway reopens near Waimea Bay after crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 pm

Traffic is moving again in both directions along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay Beach Park following a motor vehicle crash earlier this evening.

The highway was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Rep. John Lewis, iconic civil rights leader, dies at 80
Looking Back

Scroll Up