Moanalua Medical Center gets high maternity rating

Moanalua Medical Center is one of 22 Kaiser Permanente hospitals that have earned top marks for the safety and quality of its coordinated maternity care.

The elite designation of “Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020” by Newsweek magazine was awarded to only 233 hospitals in the United States. It identifies leading maternity care programs based on rigorous quality and safety standards. Kaiser Permanente hospitals represent nearly 10% of those named to the prestigious list nationwide.

“Our wonderful care teams put mom and baby’s well-being at the center of every decision,” said Mabel Wong MD, chief of the Ob-Gyn Department at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. “We work with the family to provide choices and options so they can have their individual and optimal pregnancy and delivery experience.”