Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Halekulani Corp. intends to reopen Halepuna Waikiki resort hotel later this year, but delay reopening the Halekulani Hotel to July 2021. Information in a story on Page A1 Thursday was unclear.
>>The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney paid Kamaaina Plumbing a total of $209 to fix leaky pipes/valves at the Prosecutor’s Safe House in March 2015. Information in a story on Page A1 Thursday was inaccurate.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.