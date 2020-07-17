Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Halekulani Corp. intends to reopen Halepuna Waikiki resort hotel later this year, but delay reopening the Halekulani Hotel to July 2021. Information in a story on Page A1 Thursday was unclear.

>>The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney paid Kamaaina Plumbing a total of $209 to fix leaky pipes/valves at the Prosecutor’s Safe House in March 2015. Information in a story on Page A1 Thursday was inaccurate.