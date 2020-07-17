2020 Election: Elise Hatsuko Kaneshiro

Name on ballot:

Elise Hatsuko Kaneshiro

Running for:

U.S. House – District II

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.eliseforhawaii.com

Current occupation:

Citizen

Age:

25

Previous job history:

Sex Assault Kit Initiative, Sex Abuse Treatment Center, Starwood Vacation Ownership

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I have a background in policy research, have formed an understanding of different localities, and will represent my generation in politics.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Ensuring that every family has access to nutritious food.

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

Create work from home initiatives.

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Address the impending wave of evictions.

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

Take a look at entitlement spending.

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

Eliminate mass incarceration.

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Yes, I support manageable scheduling and accountable training for our law enforcement professionals.

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

Autonomous and clean trucking.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

As a fifth-generation Japanese American, and fourth-generation Okinawan American, my family has made Hawaii home for over 100 years. I hope to create a climate where 21st century opportunity exists and where families can remain proximate.