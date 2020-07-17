2020 Election: Frederic (Ric) Wirick

Name on ballot:

Frederic (Ric) Wirick

Running for:

Hawaii county council – District 5

Political party:

Non Partisan

Campaign website:

www.WhyRick.org

Current occupation:

Horticulturalist, community volunteer

Age:

59

Previous job history:

National Park Service and US Fish & Wildlife Service ranger, residential construction, horticulturalist, community volunteer

Previous elected office, if any:

Community Board of Director, membership-elected to two 3-year terms

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Why Rick? 5-years of experience serving as a Board of Director for Orchidland Community Association — working with our community of over 2400 property owners, road maintenance contractors and 40 miles of private roads. Working with limited budgets and fee schedules (approved by the membership) and a balanced budget. I serve as the corporate secretary with 10 other elected directors, we are in direct contact with OLCA’s professional book and record keeper, CPA, insurance agent, lawyer and more — Our goal and mission — to serve the entire community equally, service all roads — and with separate donations host a once a month community harvest share/ market over the past 4-years — promoting community food production and food security. This volunteer service has been more work than any job before — but it has the highest rewards. Community serving Community.

As a former National Park Service ranger, our mission was to preserve and protect the natural and cultural sites for future generations. Still today, I am Ranger Rick — and protection of our land and people is top priority. Public Health, Safety and Welfare is most important — especially with recent Covid-19 pandemic — much better to be safe than sorry…

We first came to Hawai’i in 2005, moved here from the drought-stricken desert Southwest of the US mainland — lived in Utah, Colorado and New Mexico. We moved here for the abundant rainwater and year-around growing. We have integrated into and serve the local community.

We, as an island community must grow forward, set new priorities, and move into a state of emergency preparedness, including growing our own food. The Why Rick? campaign — Back the Basics — Back to the future — sustainable agri-culture. And with the recent economic crisis: Defund Politicians/ Refund Taxpayers!

For more information, please visit: www.WhyRick.org

What will be your top priority if elected?

Forensic audit of the County, set new priorities and move into a state of emergency preparedness. Homegrown food production and supply being a top priority.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

Make Public Health, Safety and Welfare the top priority — maintain strict limitations on tourists visiting the islands.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

Defund Politicians — rollback County Administration salary increase of 2018, putting $1.3 million dollars back into the general fund. Refund Taxpayers — rescind the unprecedented 2019 “tax conversion” from agricultural to residential taxation ($1.3 million dollars). This taxation has doubled the taxes of gardeners and small farmer trying to put food on their family’s tables while County Council collects their $70,000 yearly salary for a part-time job during a recession, depression and economic collapse. Have the County submit to a forensic audit, to help set new priorities and directives. And to allow a monies from the State and Federal government — incentives to flow directly to all residents of Hawaii County equally and without prejudice.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should the county government’s role be in the process?

As a former National Park Service Ranger, my continued mission is to preserve and protect natural and cultural sites — Mauna Kea. To work with direct Federal government funding to clean-up the toxic mining camp a top Mauna Kea and the military testing grounds in saddle between Mauna Loa.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

In Puna District, we need more police rather than less for the protection of our growing population.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

For more information, please visit www.WhyRick.org