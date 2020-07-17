2020 Election: Robert K. Nagamine

Name on ballot:

Robert K. Nagamine

Running for:

U.S. House – District II

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.robertnagamine.com and Facebook: Friends of Robert Nagamine

Current occupation:

Retired Chaplain, Lieutenant Colonel

Age:

67

Previous job history:

33 years of military service…Went from the lowest enlisted rank to Lieutenant Colonel. Served during Vietnam era. As a Chaplain, helped and encouraged thousands of troops; visited and counseled them while dealing with a full range of life and death issues.

Served as Chief of Airlift for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, monitored the air travel of hundreds of flights carrying passengers and cargo throughout the Pacific, literally half the world!

Provided life-impacting and spiritual help to local churches: Pastor/Minister with churches in Hawaii…Pukalani Baptist on Maui; First Southern Baptist Church, Pearl Harbor; First Baptist Church, Waimanalo; University Avenue Baptist Church…helped people from our keiki (children) to our kupuna (elderly).

Wealth of work experiences throughout the years… including: performed as a musician in Waikiki; teacher with the Department of Education; coordinated care for our kupuna; facilitated distribution of food stamps with the State of Hawaii…all for Hawaii nei! Thus, I have a wealth of experiences to relate with the people of Hawaii!

Previous elected office, if any:

No, but ran for Hawaii Senate District 25, Kailua, Waimanalo and Hawaii Kai

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Born and raised in Hawaii. Love for Hawaii nei. Educated in public high school, McKinley High. Graduated University of Hawaii, with BA in Psychology. Received Masters of Divinity at Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, Mill Valley, California.

33 years of military service…Went from the lowest enlisted rank to Lieutenant Colonel. Served during Vietnam. As a Chaplain, helped and encouraged thousands of troops; visited and counseled them while dealing with a full range of life and death issues.

Served as Chief of Airlift for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, monitored the air travel of hundreds of flights carrying passengers and cargo throughout the Pacific, literally half the world!

Provided life-impacting and spiritual help to local churches: Pastor/Minister with churches in Hawaii…Pukalani Baptist on Maui; First Southern Baptist Church, Pearl Harbor; First Baptist Church, Waimanalo; University Avenue Baptist Church…helped people from our keiki (children) to our kupuna (elderly).

Wealth of work experiences throughout the years… including: performed as a musician in Waikiki; teacher with the Department of Education; coordinated care for our kupuna; facilitated distribution of food stamps with the State of Hawaii…all for Hawaii nei! Thus, I have a wealth of experiences to relate with the people of Hawaii!

What will be your top priority if elected?

Since Hawaii is faced with both a health and economic crisis, I want to secure all the help Hawaii needs from Congress. If elected, I will work with both Republicans and Democrats for the benefit of Hawaii. Hawaii desperately needs a Republican to be an advocate for Hawaii’s needs with Republican collegues in Congress, all to Hawaii’s benefit and advantage!

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

I will work our Governor, Mayors and all concerned to see how we in Congress can support Hawaii’s needs. I will work with both Republicans and our Democrats to get what we need. Since I would take office in January, I would see what the needs are at that time.

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

At this time, Congress is looking at a stimulus package. If a stimulus package is needed in the future, then I would work to negotiate and support another one, if it is to Hawaii’s benefit and advantage.

For the longer term, however, it is important for Hawaii to explore and welcome attempts to diversify our economy. We need to work really hard and smart to keep our young people here in Hawaii. Since Hawaii has been so Oahu-centric in building its population and businesses, why not support businesses to open up and succeed on the other islands?

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

Our entire global world is in this crisis. I noticed that other countries, besides the US, are injecting financial packages to stimulate their economies. Since this event is hopefully once in a generation event, it is important to take financial action to keep our economy running. Hopefully this is not a protracted event that will require protracted financial help. Here diversification and innovation is important to our economy. Meanwhile, at least temporarily, Hawaii and our country might be required to reinvent ourselves to live more modestly.

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

As a minority myself, I think that I would be more sensitive and relate to any inequities, whether perceived or real. I would seek common sense efforts to help our nation move forward.

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

As expected and obvious, while living here in Hawaii, my experiences are limited to working with our police officers in Hawaii. I support our police and see that the vast amount of police officers contribute greatly to law and order in support of our community. At the same time, however, I do also notice that there are a small percentage of police officers who need correction or help. There are some States that need big reforms, but Hawaii is unique and may not need drastic changes. Common sense ideas of reforms can and should be considered but not radical ideas of defunding the police.

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

It is important to protect and preserve Hawaii nei, including its beauty and environment, including our country as a whole. The use of clean energy should be encouraged and continue where possible. One of the few benefits to our CORONA-VIRUS challenge is that as a State we have slowed down and can now re-evaluate our new direction.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I just want to re-emphasize that Hawaii desperately needs to have a Republican in Congress to be an advocate for Hawaii among Congressional Republicans, as well as help bi-partisan legislation to pass for the benefit of Hawaii. I can be that Republican to help Hawaii! Vote for me!