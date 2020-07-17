2020 Election: Wendell J. Ka’ehu’ae’a

Name on ballot:

Wendell J. Ka’ehu’ae’a

Running for:

Hawaii island mayor

Political party:

Democrate

Campaign website:

www.wendellformayor.com

Current occupation:

Security Guard

Age:

77

Previous job history:

Radio and Television Media

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Great Work History, College Graduate, Common Sense.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Independent Audit of All County Departments

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

Let, Business make decisions to Open or remain on the Closed,i Path to Bankruptcy.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

Support, Small Businesses, FIRST.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should the county government’s role be in the process?

What will the Residents of Island, get in return. The Mountain, don’t belong to outsider or the University of Hawaii.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Stop State Unions, Outside Developers from making Donations to Career Politicians.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

Most of All, Service the Residents and Ohana of our County and State of Hawaii. First.