Moss Construction has announced the promotion of Mike Mazza to president for the firm’s Hawaii region. He will also serve as president for the California, Texas and Mid-Florida regions. Mazza has more than two decades of experience in the construction industry, having been an integral part of several large projects for Moss in the region including Kalani Gardens in Mililani, Kaiwahine Village in Kihei, Ohana Military Housing on the Kaneohe Marine Corps base, Kapolei Lofts and The Element apartments on Oahu.

Hale Kipa, a Hawaii nonprofit youth services organization, has announced the hiring of Ellen Wright as chief program officer and clinical supervisor. She will oversee Hale Kipa’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division programs. She previously served as a program coordinator for Hale Kipa’s Intensive In-Home and Therapeutic Foster Care services from 2017-2018. Most recently she was the program director at Ohana Support Services, a program within Child & Family Service. Wright also worked as a community-based counselor with the National Counseling Group in Virginia and as an adjunct professor of Social Sciences and Teacher Education at Howard Community College in Maryland.

