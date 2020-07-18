Big island man, 65, charged with second-degree murder

A 65-year-old Orchidland man was charged with second-degree murder Saturday in conection with a fatal stabbing in his driveway.

Police said that shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Puna patrol officers responded to a reported argument at a residence on 37th Avenue. When the officers arrived, Isauro Garcia Madrigal told them two males had entered his property and attacked him with a knife. Felix Ahula Padamada Jr. of Keaau was found dead in the driveway, just inside the fence, but no one else was at the scene, police said.

Madrigal was arrested and later taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment of a hand injury he reportedly received during the confrontation. An autopsy performed Friday determined that Padamada died of multiple stab wounds about his neck and upper body, police said.

Madrigal was being held in lieu of $2 million bail pending his initial appearance Monday in Hilo District Court.