Oregon, journalists sue U.S. over Portland arrests, violence

Oregon sued the U.S. over the detention of residents during anti-racism protests in Portland, shortly after a judge ruled that journalists alleging local police had assaulted them could add federal agents to their own lawsuit.

In her suit against the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service and other federal agencies, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum alleges they have overstepped their powers in threatening, injuring or arresting protesters. The journalists made similar claims, saying police had assaulted them at Black Lives Matter demonstrations, coordinating their response with federal authorities.

Oregon cited two incidents it says took place in the past week. On July 12 a peaceful protester was struck in the head with an “impact weapon” and sustained severe injuries, according to the AG’s office. On Thursday, it says, “an unmarked minivan with undercover federal agents wearing generic green military fatigues” forcibly detained a second protester, who was later released.

The Oregon Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into the July 12 incident, according to the AG.

“We are today asking the federal court to stop the federal police from secretly stopping and forcibly grabbing Oregonians off our streets,” Rosenblum said in a statement.

The ruling in the journalists’ lawsuit, by a federal judge in Portland, came a day after he ordered a preliminary injunction against the alleged conduct. The plaintiffs include the Portland Mercury newspaper and local magazine photographer Mathieu Lewis-Rolland. The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed suit against the city last month on their behalf, made a request on Tuesday to amend the suit to include the new defendants.

Early on July 12, dozens of federal agents emerged from Portland police headquarters to begin “a campaign of wholesale violence against protesters and neutrals alike,” joined later by the local police, according to the revised complaint. Agents shot Lewis-Rolland with “impact munitions” 10 times as he was filming and photographing them, the plaintiffs alleged. They said agents had used rubber bullets, tear gas and batons to disperse demonstrators, reporters and photographers.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is out to “provoke confrontation for political purposes” and “putting both Oregonians and local law enforcement officers in harm’s way,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown said in a tweet Thursday.

The Portland police, the City of Portland, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service didn’t immediately respond to an email, calls and voicemails seeking comment on the ruling.