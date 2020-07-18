2020 Election: Brian Ley

Name on ballot:
Brian Ley
Running for:
State House – District 4
Political party:
NP
Campaign website:
www.votebrianley.com
Current occupation:
nuclear worker
Age:
58
Previous job history:
General Contractor
Previous elected office, if any:
N/A
Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.
Real World Experience in multiple fields TRUST AND INTEGRITY
What will be your top priority if elected?
ECONOMY AND ENVIRONMENT
As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can be done to protect residents’ health?
Nothing-Hawaii has the lowest infection rate in Hawaii
What more can be done to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?
Open up cottage industries
Should public worker furloughs, pay cuts or downsizing be used to help the state deal with lower tax revenues and higher expenses during the pandemic? Why or why not?
No, Leave the employees alone and cut wasteful spending programs
Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy has suffered greatly due to the pandemic. If elected, what would you propose to support and diversify the state’s economy?
Use tax money from Marijuana sells to boost social programs and legalize Hemp production to bring job and an economy not based on tourism
Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.
Step up pay along with higher standards–Zero tolerance for bad behavior.
Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?
Support because Hawaii supreme court approved it and they did everything correctly
Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?
I been working in nuclear industry for past 20 years and stringent background check and psychological profiles and countless drug and alcohol test–makes my integrity beyond reproach
