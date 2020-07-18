2020 Election: Julia E. Allen

Name on ballot:

Julia E. Allen

Running for:

State House – District 20

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.julia20.com

Current occupation:

Retired

Age:

72

Previous job history:

2006-2016 Legislative Aide to Senator Sam Slom

2005 Legislative Aide to Rep. Corinne Ching

1996-2000 Hula Coffee Company Ltd – Owner

1988-1996 Sandal Tree, Ltd. – Buyer

1983-1988 Interpacific Hawaii Retail Group – Buyer

1977-1983 Mark Christopher Ltd. – Sales & Buyer

Previous elected office, if any:

Diamond Head/Kapahulu/St. Louis Hts. NB#5

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I’m active in my community with St. Louis Heights Community Association, Palolo Lions Club Officer/Secretary & Neighborhood Board #5 Board Member.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority will be to reduce non-emergency State spending and Department Budgets by 10%.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can be done to protect residents’ health?

Poverty takes more days off lives than anything else, including smoking, disease, accidents, etc. We need to address COVID-19 without impoverishing our citizens. Schools need to open as safely as possible and allow workers back on the job with established safety measures, including health checks.

What more can be done to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Make it possible for most businesses to open with more safety checks in place.

Should public worker furloughs, pay cuts or downsizing be used to help the state deal with lower tax revenues and higher expenses during the pandemic? Why or why not?

People need to be employed and productive. The State needs to prioritize its spending. And to bring the tax revenues up, we must reduce regulations that inhibit with private sector growth.

Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy has suffered greatly due to the pandemic. If elected, what would you propose to support and diversify the state’s economy?

We should empower economic development by reducing regulations that inhibit investing in Hawaii, the starting of new businesses and expanding existing business.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Our police force has for decades always recognized that we live as one Ohana. We need to ensure that officers can be removed when problems are substantiated.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

Polynesians were expert celestial navigators who used their knowledge of the stars to travel throughout the Pacific region. I support the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). It will have the capability to advance our knowledge and understanding of the universe, and lead to discoveries beyond what we can envision or anticipate. TMT will be the largest ground-based observatory in the world and will bring international recognition to Hawaii for research in astronomy and astrophysics.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I was born in Honolulu and live in the home my parents bought just in-time for my birth. My favorite activities are gardening and walking my dog.