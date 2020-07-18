2020 Election: Travis D.E. Gyldstrand

Name on ballot:
Travis D.E. Gyldstrand
Running for:
State House – District 10
Political party:
Aloha Aina Party
Campaign website:
votealoha.org
Current occupation:
Hemp Entrepreneur , Service Industry
Age:
31
Previous job history:
No answer submitted
Previous elected office, if any:
No answer submitted
Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.
I Believe I Can Bring A Resolute Approach To Governance In Hawaii. I Am A Fighter For The People, Land, Sea And Oceans.
What will be your top priority if elected?
Food Security
As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can be done to protect residents’ health?
The Biggest Thing That Can Be Done Is Not Rushing To Open The Islands And Putting Our Elders At High Risk.
What more can be done to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?
More Federal Relief
Should public worker furloughs, pay cuts or downsizing be used to help the state deal with lower tax revenues and higher expenses during the pandemic? Why or why not?
No answer submitted
Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy has suffered greatly due to the pandemic. If elected, what would you propose to support and diversify the state’s economy?
I Would Be Open To More Agriculture/ Hemp. Also Look At Economies Like Singapore To See If There Could Be Future In Manufacturing For Hawaii
Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.
No answer submitted
Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?
No. I Do Not Believe In Desecration Of Sacred Lands
Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?
I Am Not A Politician I Am A Supporter Of The For The People By The People Approach To Governance. The Time To Steer Hawaii Back To Self Reliance Is Now. The Blueprint For Sustainability Has Always Been On These Islands.
