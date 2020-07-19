Man dies after apparent rollover crash in Kaneohe

A male in his late 20s to early 30s died early today after his vehicle apparently rolled over in Kaneohe near Heeia Pier.

According to the city, paramedics responded to the “S-turn” near Heeia Pier just after 2 a.m. this morning and discovered a car on its roof with the driver still inside.

After extricating the man, paramedics could not find any signs of life and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.