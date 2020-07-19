K-Drama: Newcomer muddling home life for couple

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 13

6:40 p.m. today

Soo-mi goes to Min-ho’s home, bringing radish kim chee and roasted chicken, in hopes of helping Min-ho get his appetite back. But Gyung-ho arrives unexpectedly, putting a halt to their time together. Yoo-ri runs away from home, avoiding her mother, who strongly disapproves of her marriage. Yoo-ri goes to see Se-hyun at his home.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. today

Yoo-ri’s mother meets with Hye-gyung, telling Hye-gyung she will approve of Yoo-ri and Se-hyun’s marriage under certain conditions. But Hye-gyung says she will be moving into Se-hyun’s home, angering Yoo-ri’s mother. Se-hee is baffled by Se-hyun’s request to give up her bedroom to Hye-gyung.

“Good Casting”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Monday

Michael is none other than Mr. Oak. Chan-mi and company fly to Jeju Island in a final attempt to stop the last transaction and catch Michael once and for all. Meanwhile, Seok-ho is on the verge of losing his office, while Woo-won confesses to Ye-eun.

Episode 16, finalE

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

To find his assistant, Seok-ho goes to Jeju Island to meet with Mr. Byun. Meanwhile, Mr. Byun pursues Mr. Oak to retrieve the chip for the third phase. It finally boils down to a face-off between Chan-mi and Michael over their unfinished business from three years ago.

“Backstreet Rookie”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Finally, the day that Saet-byul becomes an official full-time employee is here and the employee of the month will be revealed. Dae-hyun sets boundaries with Saet-byul, afraid there will be another misunderstanding between them. However, Dae-hyun and Saet-byul’s relationship is unprecedented and a new phase of their relationship is reached.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Saet-byul is rushed to the hospital after a surprise attack by the mischievous girls. Dae-hyun fears he will never be able to resolve the misunderstandings between himself and Saet-byul. Dae-hyun contemplates letting Saet-byul go for good, to save his relationship with Yeon-joo.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 89 and 90

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jae-young visits Chairman Shin at his hospital and sees Ye-won. Seo-jin visits Chairman Shin and he wakes up.

Episodes 91 and 92

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji hears the recorded conversation between Seo-jin and Min-kyu; she’s thrown into shock. Ye-won finally succeeds in finding the dash-cam video.

