Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Newcomer muddling home life for couple By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Soo-mi goes to Min-ho’s home, bringing radish kim chee and roasted chicken, in hopes of helping Min-ho get his appetite back. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 13 6:40 p.m. today Soo-mi goes to Min-ho’s home, bringing radish kim chee and roasted chicken, in hopes of helping Min-ho get his appetite back. But Gyung-ho arrives unexpectedly, putting a halt to their time together. Yoo-ri runs away from home, avoiding her mother, who strongly disapproves of her marriage. Yoo-ri goes to see Se-hyun at his home. Episode 14 7:45 p.m. today Yoo-ri’s mother meets with Hye-gyung, telling Hye-gyung she will approve of Yoo-ri and Se-hyun’s marriage under certain conditions. But Hye-gyung says she will be moving into Se-hyun’s home, angering Yoo-ri’s mother. Se-hee is baffled by Se-hyun’s request to give up her bedroom to Hye-gyung. “Good Casting” Episode 15 7:45 p.m. Monday Michael is none other than Mr. Oak. Chan-mi and company fly to Jeju Island in a final attempt to stop the last transaction and catch Michael once and for all. Meanwhile, Seok-ho is on the verge of losing his office, while Woo-won confesses to Ye-eun. Episode 16, finalE 7:45 p.m. Tuesday To find his assistant, Seok-ho goes to Jeju Island to meet with Mr. Byun. Meanwhile, Mr. Byun pursues Mr. Oak to retrieve the chip for the third phase. It finally boils down to a face-off between Chan-mi and Michael over their unfinished business from three years ago. “Backstreet Rookie” Episode 5 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Finally, the day that Saet-byul becomes an official full-time employee is here and the employee of the month will be revealed. Dae-hyun sets boundaries with Saet-byul, afraid there will be another misunderstanding between them. However, Dae-hyun and Saet-byul’s relationship is unprecedented and a new phase of their relationship is reached. Episode 6 7:45 p.m. Thursday Saet-byul is rushed to the hospital after a surprise attack by the mischievous girls. Dae-hyun fears he will never be able to resolve the misunderstandings between himself and Saet-byul. Dae-hyun contemplates letting Saet-byul go for good, to save his relationship with Yeon-joo. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 89 and 90 7:45 p.m. Friday Jae-young visits Chairman Shin at his hospital and sees Ye-won. Seo-jin visits Chairman Shin and he wakes up. Episodes 91 and 92 7:45 p.m. Saturday Dan-ji hears the recorded conversation between Seo-jin and Min-kyu; she’s thrown into shock. Ye-won finally succeeds in finding the dash-cam video. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story REVIEW: Price wins in rock mode, Chicks return